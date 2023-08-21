Oseloka Obaze Reacts After Seeing The Large Number Of People That Attended The LP Rally In Edo State

Oseloka H Obaze, a labor party chieftain and one of the close aides of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted to the large number of people that turned up at the labour party rally in Edo state

The labour party and Its members, on Monday, stormed Benin city for a rally and their have been several reactions after the outing

Photos and videos that surfaced from the rally had a mamooth crowd graced the occasion

Those in attendance include the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, Olumide Akpata, and many other chieftains of the party

See some pictures that were taken from the party below

However, Oseloka H Obaze has now reacted after seeing the large number of people that attended the rally

In a post that he made on his official Twitter page, he said the LP is in good stead

See the post that he made here

Finesthandwriting (

)