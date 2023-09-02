OSA vs BAR: Barcelona’s Strongest XI Featuring Joao Felix And Raphinha That Could Face Osasuna.

The Blaugranas will be in action on Sunday evening when they travel away to face Osasuna in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Barcelona shows why they may get a good result against Osasuna.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Catalan based club recorded five wins and one draw. The Spanish giants Barcelona have scored fifteen goals while they also conceded four goals to their opponent.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Blaugranas got a 1 – 0 win over Osasuna at Spotify Camp Nou.

The Spanish and Barcelona tactician Xavi Hernandez would be hoping to get a comfortable victory in order to move higher on the log standings.

The Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is also expected to name a strong line up for their crucial league match against Osasuna.

Goalkeeper;

The German and Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen is set to start in between the sticks for their crucial league match against Osasuna.

Center Backs;

The Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is expected to return back to the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Andreas Christensen in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Barcelona superstars which include Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are set to be preferred in the full-backs position.

Midfielders;

The Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu is expected to operate as the lone defensive midfielder when they face Osasuna.

The duo of Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie De Jong are set to operate in the central-midfield position.

Wingers;

The Brazilian attacker Raphinha is expected to start in the left-wing position while Ferran Torres is set to operate as right winger.

Center Forward;

The Barcelona tactician is set to name Robert Lewandowski as the lone striker for their away match against Osasuna.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Osasuna;

