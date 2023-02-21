Ortom’s Support Is An Eye Opener For Igbo Politicians Who’ve Sold Their Right For Porridge – Okonkwo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Veteran Nollywood actor and the Spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of Labour Party, LP, Kenneth Okonkwo, has lauded the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, after he reiterated his support for his principal, Mr Peter Obi.

Following the Benue State Governor’s declaration, the LP PCC spokesperson said since Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said that the G-5 are united, it is safe to say that the Governor spoke on their behalf, adding that any of them that has any contrary opinion should come out publicly and say it.

He said the governor put his life on the line to save Benue State from terrorists and God saved his life and he has now put his political career on the line for a new Nigeria and God will still save him.

He also said any Igbo that goes against the presidential ambition of the ex-governor deserves to be labeled as an outcast.

He stated this in a series of tweet his official Twitter page.

He wrote, “This is an eye opener for the political happy slaves and outcasts of Igboland who will sell their political rights to others for a pot of porridge. The presidential election of 2023 is about competence, character and Capacity. Peter Obi is the most qualified among all the candidates, in addition that his ticket will give every Nigerian sense of belonging and ensure unity.

