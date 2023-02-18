Ortom urges Nigerians to work for violence-free general election

In order to ensure peaceful general elections, Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has urged Nigerians to refrain from abusive and aggressive tendencies.

Ortom announced it on Saturday at the 18th to 21st joint convocation ceremonies at Benue State University, Makurdi.

“Let’s show our detractors that Nigeria is capable of holding credible, free, and fair elections,” he urged.

Thus, “I respectfully implore that you all go forth and perform your civic obligations” as devout citizens of the state.

In the same event, the governor asserts that ignorance is to blame for 80% of the issues the country is currently facing.

Education remains the solution to the issues facing humanity, and this cannot be contested.

The governor advised the graduates on how to be outstanding ambassadors for the school by making the most of the knowledge they had acquired to enlighten their way wherever they found themselves in the service of humanity.

The presidential election will be held by next Saturday.

