Ortom Takes Senatorial Campaigns to Socio-cultural Groups In Gboko, Makurdi

…As BSU Academics, Tiv Beranda back Ortom’s Senatorial bid

Ahead of this Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly polls, Benue State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senatorial candidate for Benue North-West Senatorial District, Samuel Ortom has taken his campaigns to socio-cultural communities in Gboko and Makurdi the state capital.

The Governor Tuesday, February 21st, 2023 interfaced separately with Kwande United Peoples Organization, KWUPO, Sankera Development Association and Jechira community resident in Gboko.

He also met with Ipusu Community, Makurdi Branch, lecturers from the Benue State University as well as Association of Tiv Beranda in the state to seek their support towards his senatorial bid.

The Governor in his address to the communities expressed appreciation to the people for keeping faith with his administration in the midst of challenges.

He particularly thanked them for the mandate they gave him in 2015 and re-elected him in 2019 as Governor of the state, saying he would never take the gesture for granted.

The PDP Senatorial candidate told the various socio-cultural groups that he was counting on their support in his senatorial bid to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

He stated that the people have stood with him all through his tenure as Governor, saying he will never abandon the people even when elected to the Senate.

Governor Ortom recalled that he left the APC because of the injustice and oppression meted out against his people and would not pitch tent with any presidential candidate who was not favourably disposed to protecting his people from suffering similar injustice.

Governor Ortom also charged the people to vote for the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Titus Uba as well as candidates of the party for the National and State Assemblies.

He further enjoined the people to examine their conscience and vote for a competent presidential candidate who will stop the mindless killing of innocent Benue people by armed invaders whose agenda is to displace Benue people and occupy their ancestral lands.

Speaking separately, President General of KWUPO Gboko Branch, Terhemen Ligom, President, Sankera Development Association, Gboko Branch, Solomon Kpamber all lauded Governor Ortom for standing firm to protect Benue people despite threats to his life.

They assured that the people were solidly in support of his senatorial bid and would vote for him to continue to be a voice of conscience for them in the National Assembly.

Also speaking during the interface with Jechira, Sarsar Ajav, David Ishi and Alice Akumecii reaffirmed their backing for Governor Ortom to emerge victorious in the polls, stressing that he has shown courage in standing for the people without compromising.

Chairman, Board of Trustees Ipusu Community Organization, Prof. Daniel Saror urged Governor Ortom to remain courageous in fighting the cause of his people, stressing that the Governor has exposed the Fulani hegemony agenda of conquest.

Chairman, Ipusu Community, Makurdi Branch, Dr. Timothy Utile said the Ipusu community was a nonpartisan group but had no hesitation to throw their weight behind Ortom for his people centred leadership, while Zaki Yina Ala charged Tiv people to unite to achieve a common purpose and led the Ipusu community to offer blessings to Governor Ortom to succeed.

Dr. Tordue Kpoghul who spoke on behalf of the academic staff at the Benue State University, Makurdi recruited in 2019 by Ortom administration, expressed appreciation to the Governor for the employment of over 140 academic staff in the University and pledged their support to the senatorial election of Governor Ortom.

President Association of Tiv Beranda, Mr. Aondona Kwaghgba also lauded the Governor for providing a conducive environment for commercial activities in the state.

Earlier, Governor Ortom attended the burial of his close ally, Rev. Dr. Moses Adi, President of SORA International Academy, Gboko who was buried at the premises of the school amidst wailings from employees of the school and parents as well as sympathizers.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 21st, 2023

