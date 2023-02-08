This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ortom Receives Rousing Reception in Gwer-West LG at His Senatorial Campaign Rallies

Thousands of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP faithfuls in Gwer-West local government area Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 trooped out to receive Governor Samuel Ortom who stormed the area in continuation of his campaign for the Benue North-West Senatorial District seat.

The jubilant PDP supporters who converged in Agagbe and Naka for the senatorial campaign rallies also witnessed scores of APC supporters who defected to the PDP.

They expressed their total resolve to elect Governor Ortom to the Senate.

Addressing the campaign rallies, Governor Ortom thanked the people for turning out en masse to receive him.

He assured them that his election to the Senate will further enable him to continue to speak out for the protection of the people against injustice and the marauding invaders, who were terrorizing the people and sacking communities to occupy their ancestral lands.

The Governor told the jubilant crowds that he remained committed to meeting their yearnings and aspirations and would not abandon them when elected to the Senate.

He reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to complete all ongoing projects cited in the area before the expiration of his tenure as Governor, stating that those completed will soon be commissioned.

The PDP senatorial candidate charged the people to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, the Gwer/Gwer-West House of Representatives candidate, Emmanuel Ukaa as well as the State Assembly candidate for Gwer-West Constituency, Solomon Gyira.

The Director of Benue North-West Senatorial Campaign, Hon. Mike Mku said Ortom has proven his competences in the security of lives and property which is the Government’s fundamental responsibility and urged the people of Gwer West to elect him to the Senate.

PDP Zonal Chairman for Benue North-West, Hon. Mbakorlumun Chia who welcomed decampees in the party, also called on the teeming party faithful to rally support for the victory of the party’s candidates in the polls.

In separate remarks, Council Chairman of Gwer-West, Hon. Andrew Ayande and PDP Chairman in the area, Hon. Augustine Zahan all pledged their support to the Senatorial election of Ortom and other PDP candidates.

PDP chieftains from the area who spoke at the rallies among them, Dr. Vincent Aondoakaa, Engr. Felix Atume, Barr. Kenneth Achabo, Elder Godfrey Chôôr, Kenneth Iyô, Mrs. Eunice Mbajwa, Rt. Hon. Damian Cheme, Engr. Jude Uungwa all urged the people of Gwer West to vote for Ortom as Senator and other candidates of the party.

They unanimously declared their total support for the Senatorial election of Governor Ortom who they stated had stood for them and had the competence and experience to represent the people in the National Assembly.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 8th, 2023

Content created and supplied by: benuemediaoffice (via 50minds

News )

#Ortom #Receives #Rousing #Reception #GwerWest #Senatorial #Campaign #RalliesOrtom Receives Rousing Reception in Gwer-West LG at His Senatorial Campaign Rallies Publish on 2023-02-08 08:09:13