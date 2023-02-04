Ortom Mourns Dan Suleiman, Says He Was A Pathfinder

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the death of former military Governor of old Plateau state, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman as a monumental loss to the nation.

Reacting to the demise of the elder statesman, the Benue state Chief Executive said Dan Suleiman was a patriot who believed and worked for the sanctity of a united Nigeria where no one is oppressed or marginalized.

Governor Ortom noted the contributions of the late elder statesman in the political evolution of Nigeria and submitted that he will occupy a prominent chapter when the history of Nigeria is written .

At various levels of assignment he handled, the Governor said Dan Suleiman exhibited exceptional competence and courage in the discharge of his duties .

Ortom stated: “As military Governor of old Plateau state, Dan Suleiman laid the foundation on which successive administrations built on. He was reputed for the progressive proposal that anyone born in Plateau state or anyone who had lived in the state for 20years should enjoy all the rights and privileges of an indigene regardless of their ethnic origin.”

He added: “As chairman of the Middle Belt Forum, he followed the footsteps of his forebears in the struggle like late Joseph Tarka and championed the emancipation of the minorities in Nigeria to be recognized and given a pride of place.”

Ortom also acknowledged the exploits of Dan Suleiman in the struggle for the current political dispensation, pointing out that the late elder statesman was in the forefront of NADECO after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late business mogul Chief M K O Abiola .

He said Dan Suleiman was a man of many parts who would be sorely missed, adding that his reservoir of knowledge and wealth of experience would have been handy as the nation embarks on another transition journey.

Ortom urged Nigerians especially the present and aspiring leaders to draw from the lessons of meritorious services of Dan Suleiman who was patriotic and worked for the good of all.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 4th, 2023

