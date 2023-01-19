Ortom Knocks Ayu, Commends APC Govs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Dr Iyorchia Ayu of failing to do what is necessary to resolve the lingering crisis with the G-5 Governors.

Five Governors of the party Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Ortom have been having a running battle with the party.

They had withdrawn from the presidential campaign of the party’s nominee, Atiku Abubakar, and asked that Ayu resign as a condition of their return.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Ortom said that if the party’s leadership had taken proactive action, they would have been able to end the crisis. He added that the crisis was the result of arrogance, impunity, and injustice.

The governor applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors for insisting that after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office, it should be the turn of the South. The governor insisted that the party should have honoured its zoning arrangement by allowing the South to have a shot at the presidency.

“As devoted party members (G5), we have given enough time,” the governor declared. And we believed that the national leadership would seize the chance we have given them to fix those problems. There are numerous approaches to problem-solving; even if you are unable to fully satisfy a group or an individual, you will manage to find a middle ground.

“It becomes an issue when people choose to act arrogantly or maliciously, when they act as if the other person does not exist, and when they try to do some things with impunity, as if they have won an election and don’t need anyone else. However, if no votes are cast, the election cannot be won. I know because I’ve been a politician for nearly 40 years.

Therefore, pride, impunity, and arrogance are ineffective. Because it is considered that you must first submit in order to succeed, humility is to be expected. In the end, politics is really a game of interests. I’m curious now. I can’t just sit back and let someone insult me. Regardless of the fact that you are more senior, wealthy, or in a position above me, we are the game’s lords. We are therefore committed to issues of honesty, justice, equity, and fairness.

“Therefore, there are numerous methods if you have proactive, humble leadership. However, when you treat others badly, they refer to us as “children.” How is a 62-year-old man still a child, I mean? How is a 50-year-old man still a kid? We are all capable of being leaders. We were chosen by the people. You can’t just create anything like this while sitting in Abuja.

In addition, Ortom revealed that after eight years under President Buhari, the South should assume the presidency in the interests of equality, fairness, and justice.

That it will go to the south is right and fair. And for that reason, I salute and value President Olusegun Obasanjo, a wonderful patriot.

“History has shown me that Obasanjo is a patriotic individual. They were respectable aspirants from the southern region of Nigeria at the time he was leaving office. He rejected it. This is incorrect. I’m a southerner. I’m quitting my position; send it north.

“No one is God; no person is God. But this person has made a name for himself. So, if I had to give you advise on who would be the best president, I’d say Peter Obi. But the truth is, I’m a PDP. I’m disabled. That, in all honesty, is my contender. I’m being honest with you.

He added: “I must admit that I’m dissatisfied with some of the PDP Southern Governors who backed down, sold out, and decided to take a different course of action. All of the governors in the north have a majority in the APC. APC, however, deserves praise for standing up for equality, justice, and fairness since they believed that the president should go to the south.

I came out the next day and added my voice, saying yes, what they have said is true, let us do it. According to dailytust report.

