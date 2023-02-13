Ortom Condoles Governor Diri Over the Death of His father

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sent a message of condolence to his Bayelsa state counterpart, Senator Douye Diri over the demise of his father, Pa Abraham Micheal Joseph Diri.

In the message to the government and people of Bayelsa state, Governor Ortom said Pa Diri was a great man who was a father to many.

He described Pa Diri as a distinguished Teacher who impacted positively not only on his immediate family but on the entire state.

The Benue State chief Executive Officer stated, “Pa Diri was a great Teacher of very high repute. He was a disciplinarian who was fair and firm. He was a builder and community leader.”

Ortom added that the success story of Governor Diri and his siblings is a clear testimony that Pa Diri invested and indeed tutored his children in leadership and to be responsible citizens.

He said the government and people of Benue State identifies with Bayelsa state at this moment of grief and urged them to take solace that Pa Diri lived an exemplary and accomplished life worthy of emulation.

Ortom enjoined the people of Bayelsa state to immortalize Pa Diri for his numerous contributions to the development of the state.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 13th, 2023

benuemediaoffice (

)