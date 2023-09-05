Orji Uzor Kalu Reacts After He Was Hosted By The Chinese Ambassador To Nigeria Yesterday (Photos)
The former Governor of Abia State and incumbent federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted after he paid a courtesy visit to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria yesterday.
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Chief Whip of the upper chamber of the national assembly is one of the most respected and revered politicians in the South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria.
( Photo Credit – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Verified Facebook Page )
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu stated on his verified Facebook page; “I was a guest to H.E CUI Jianchun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria this evening. We had a robust discussion on the gains and challenges of economic friendship and partnership between both countries. #OUK #KeepHopeAlive”
The recent post by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.
