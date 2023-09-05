Orji Uzor Kalu reacts after he paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Senate President at his residence

Yesterday, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who previously served as the Governor of Abia State and currently represents Abia North in the national assembly, visited Senator Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, at his residence in Abuja. Senator Kalu has expressed his thoughts on the visit.

A few weeks ago, Senator Jibrin Barau was chosen as the Deputy Senate President during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said on his verified Facebook page; “I also paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau in his Abuja residence. We all are looking forward to a Nigerian oriented 10th senate that would improve the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians. #OUK #KeepHopeAlive”

The recent post made by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his official Facebook page has sparked a significant response from his supporters and many users on the social media site.

