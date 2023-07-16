NEWS

Orji Uzor Kalu Reacts After He Met Senator Gbenga Daniel And Kelvin Chukwu In Abuja (Photos)

The former Governor of Abia State and federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted after met with Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Kelvin Chukwu in Abuja.

The three political gladiators are serving their various senatorial districts in the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Reacting to the development on his verified Facebook page, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said; “Sunday hangout with my colleagues, Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Kelvin Chukwu. Happy Sunday friends and Fam”

The recent post by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

