Orji Uzor Kalu Pictured Together With His Daughter As She Resumes New Session In A University In USA

The former Governor of Abia State and federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted after his daughter, Oli resumes new session in a university in the United States of America (USA)

( Photo Credit – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Verified Facebook Page )

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is one of the most respected and revered chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said on his verified Facebook page; “My dearest daughter resumed today for the new session in Cornell University. Best wishes for the new session Oli.”

The recent post by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

