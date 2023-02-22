Orji Uzor Kalu claims that Nigerians are not yet ready for the Igbo presidency.

Orji Uzor Kalu, the current Chief Whip of the Senate and a former governor of the state of Abia, has suggested that Nigerians might not be ready for a president from the South-East of the nation just yet.

Although Kalu had previously argued in favor of an Igbo presidency, the former governor stated on Channels Television on February 22 that “now is not the greatest time for us” to hold the office. The southeastern, he said, “is not the best politicians.”

Kalu said

The best outing for us is not this one, I think. You’ll need support from other areas if you want to be president of Nigeria. Nigerians may not be prepared for an Igbo president just yet,

To generate votes, we have five more regions. We conduct politics with our feelings. I want Igbos to cease involving their feelings in politics. If we want to be a part of the national society, I want them to practice practical politics that can motivate Nigerians. We must check the temperature in other areas.

Content created and supplied by: Shomoney (via 50minds

News )

