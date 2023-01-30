Organizations Mobilize Local Citizens to Support Tinubu/Shettima and Idris in Organizations Mobilize Local Citizens to  Support Tinubu/Shettima and Idris in  Kebbi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kebbi

National Integrated Movement (ANIM), a political organization, and Kaura Pressure Group (KPG) have started organizing local support for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Kebbi

At the engagement meeting between ANIM and other APC support organizations for Tinubu/Shettima on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Fakai, the national coordinator of APC ANIM, said this.

He claimed that the organizations were prepared to introduce the state to APC Presidential Candidate Ahmed Bola-Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

He urged the group to disseminate the word that Tinubu was qualified and experienced to succeed President Muhammadu buhari and live up to Nigerians aspirations.

The event follows our one million-person march in favor of Tinubu, Shatima, and the state’s gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Nasiru Idris.

We have assembled different APC organizations to hear their concerns and plans so that we can move together for the development of our party. We have realized that there is still a gap that has to be bridged.

In order to spread the APC manifestos to the grassroots, he stated, the interaction is intended to hammer out modalities on how best our groups will mobilize themselves.

In order to achieve a resounding win for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and other APC candidates for sustainable development, he pointed out that the groups have the numbers, the ability, and the vision to mobilize youths and women across the country.

