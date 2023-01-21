This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opposition party says I am stingy, but nobody has accused me or my running mate of corruption- Obi

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, vowed on Saturday in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, to eradicate corruption if elected.

In Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area, in the southern region of Kaduna State, Obi made the vow while speaking with traditional leaders. He argued that corruption must be eliminated because it is preventing Nigeria from realising its full potential. Despite claims from the opposition that he is frugal, I will battle corruption and halt any revenue leaks with their support.

“We’ll reduce wasteful spending by the government and begin setting aside funds for national reconstruction. Obi declared again that he will battle poverty to reduce crime.

Because there will be less crime if there is less poverty, he said, “We must start helping our people out of poverty.”

The presidential candidate committed to working with traditional leaders to address Nigeria’s security challenges. Obi was lauded by Kagoro Chief Ufuwai Bonet for interacting with the residents of Southern Kaduna.

What’s your take on this?

[Culled From Vanguard News]

Content created and supplied by: DiplomaticPrincess (via 50minds

News )

#Opposition #party #stingy #accused #running #mate #corruption #ObiOpposition party says I am stingy, but nobody has accused me or my running mate of corruption- Obi Publish on 2023-01-21 23:49:11