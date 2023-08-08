Opposition members defecting to APC seeking daily bread: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has described some of its members leaving for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) as hustlers seeking their “daily bread.”

Fatai Adams, the state chairman of PDP, said this during an interview with reporters, where he reacted to the recent defection of the party members in Ondo.

While predicting that the defectors will soon return, the Ondo PDP chairman said there’s no cause for alarm as the members leaving in doves would soon return.

“Some of them (PDP members) are on a voyage to search for political relevance or daily bread, and when the daily bread is not coming, they will come back,” said Mr Adams.

Scores of the party leaders and members have defected from the opposition PDP to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past few months.

The decampees had cited internal crisis and political bickering within the party for the action.

But Mr Adams explained that the party was not worried about the defection of its members and leaders to the ruling APC.

“What is happening is not strange. When a party loses a big election like the presidential election, such defection is bound to happen. Some are leaving; some are coming in. That is politics,” Mr Adams stated.

He added, “We have no cause to worry over the defection. What is the contribution of those defectors in the last election? We will bounce back in the state.”

Meanwhile, the opposition party said it had conducted its primaries to elect candidates for next year’s local government elections in the state.

Mr Adams said the opposition political party was prepared to field candidates for the proposed LGAs for the election anytime it’s conducted.

He said the councillorship and chairmanship candidates had already emerged in a transparent election monitored by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC).

ODIEC had shifted the LA election earlier, slated for December 16 2023, to February next year.