Opposition Members Backing Naira Swap Policy Think It’s Targeted At Tinubu – Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a Nigerian lawyer and politician, has recently commented on the opposition members’ support of the Naira Swap Policy, suggesting that they believe the policy is targeted at Bola Tinubu, a prominent political figure in Nigeria.

It is concerning when political issues become embroiled in personal vendettas. The Naira Swap Policy is a significant economic measure that has the potential to impact the entire country, and it should not be used as a tool for political gain. When opposition members support the policy based on their belief that it is targeted at a particular individual, it raises questions about their motives and priorities.

Instead of focusing on personal grievances, it is essential for political leaders to prioritize the well-being of their citizens and the country’s economic stability. The Naira Swap Policy should be evaluated based on its potential benefits and drawbacks, and political leaders should work together to ensure that it is implemented in the best interests of the country.

In the end, political leaders must prioritize the greater good and put aside personal rivalries to ensure that the country can thrive. Using policy measures to target individuals rather than solving real problems will only lead to greater division and instability

