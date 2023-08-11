Opposition Accuses Supporters of President Tinubu of War-Mongering in Bid to Secure Power

The Labour Party has accused supporters of President Bola Tinubu of engaging in war-mongering tactics with the neighboring Niger Republic in what they claim is a desperate attempt to maintain their hold on power. This accusation comes as part of a larger narrative that alleges an orchestrated effort to cause chaos and divert attention away from the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Court proceedings.

As per Channels Television on Friday, August 11, 2023, the National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Obiora Ifoh, issued a statement in Abuja on Friday, outlining their concerns. According to Ifoh, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has initiated a smear campaign against the Labour Party, aiming to tarnish its reputation and create an environment of disorder to legitimize their contested mandate.

Ifoh stated, “The Labour Party has been made aware of a calculated effort by the faltering ruling party (APC) to cast a negative light on us, as they strive to sow discord and turmoil in order to validate their disputed victory. The recent allegations suggest that Labour Party supporters are using threats against the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) justices to manipulate the judicial process.”

The opposition party spokesperson further elaborated, “This latest development, which includes a photograph allegedly depicting a PEPC judge with children, appears to be a deliberate distraction from the APC’s own attempts to intimidate PEPC justices. They have openly warned of potential anarchy if the court rules against their client, raising concerns about their commitment to the democratic process.”

Ifoh continued, “It is crucial to emphasize that it was the ruling party itself that first mentioned the possibility of anarchy if President Tinubu were to be removed from power. Now, they seem to be invoking the specter of war with the Niger Republic, seemingly to prevent Tinubu’s legal removal from office. The Labour Party is confident in the strength of its legal arguments and evidence, and we are resolute that the justices will discharge their duties impartially and in accordance with the law.”

In response to the allegations, the opposition party expressed their unwavering faith in the legal system and called for justice to be served based solely on constitutional provisions and existing laws. They urged the public to remain vigilant and disregard what they labeled “dubious” attempts by the ruling party to manipulate the narrative and hold onto power without a legitimate mandate from the people.

As the Presidential Election Petition Court proceedings continue, the political landscape remains tense and polarized. Observers and citizens alike are closely watching to see how the judiciary will navigate these allegations and ensure a fair and transparent resolution to the ongoing election dispute.

