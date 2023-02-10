Opportunists & Pretenders Visiting Yar’Adua’s Mother, She’s Their Election Year Museum Exhibit -Sowore

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has taken out his time to drag the three major presidential candidates contesting the forthcoming presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi, for visiting Late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s mother, describing them as opportunists.

While speaking, the AAC presidential candidate made it known that hustlers, opportunists and pretenders are visiting Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s mother. He went further and described Yar’Adua’s mother as their election year museum exhibit.

Mr Sowore made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, on Friday evening, after sharing pictures where these presidential candidates were spending time with the woman. He wrote: “Of hustlers, opportunists and pretenders visiting Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s mother, she’s their election year museum exhibit!”

Just few days ago, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reportedly visited the mother of the former president, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in her house in Katsina State. Other Presidential Candidates, like Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar has visited her in the past.

