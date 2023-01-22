Opnion: Why Wike, Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Ortom, Ikpeazu Escaped PDP Suspension

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The crisis within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deepened after several party leaders were suspended for alleged anti-partisan activity.Former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, son of former Governor Ayodele Fayose Oluwajomiloju, and several PDP candidates in Imo, Enugu, and Ekiti have all been suspended, according to Naija .

However, five distressed PDP governors identified as G-5 have escaped sanctions from the main opposition party. The governors disagreed with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and threatened to turn against him.

The G-5 governors expressed dissatisfaction with the North’s dominance in key party posts and called for the party’s national president, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down to make way for a southerner. A source who spoke to Vanguard about suspending party leaders said the suspension of G-5 governors was not discussed by the party leadership.

Giving a reason not to sanction the governors, the source said: “No, despite all their antics, they always advertise their membership and loyalty to the party.” None of them participated in an overt and direct campaign for our opponents. “You also know that none of them denied us using their state facilities for our campaigns, which shows that although we argue as usual in most families, we are still members of the same family.”

vic_trends (

)