Opinion: Will Fuel And Naira Scarcity Affect Tinubu’s Presidential Chances?

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election is only some days away, and as usual, the political parties, as well as their flagbearers are bracing themselves for what would prove to be the clash of titans. The media space has been awash with news and articles about the major contenders intending to succeed the outgoing incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The names of four candidates and their respective parties have particularly prominently featured on the lips of the electorates. These are Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the newly-formed New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

While each of the four leading candidates and their respective parties would be fancying themselves to emerge as winners, one candidate that cannot be considered the underdog is a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Apart from wielding a considerable influence over Lagos, he has also spread his tentacles to other parts of Nigeria.

While much of the pre-election talk has centred more on his perceived gaffes during campaign sessions, it would be foolhardy to discard him and his party’s chances of emerging winners, not least because he is flying the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). With his party being in power and enjoying widespread popularity among Nigerians, a Tinubu Presidency is very much possible.

However, the events of the past few days that have seen Nigerians subjected to varying levels of suffering due to the twin problem of fuel and naira scarcity, may mean all might not be smooth sailing for the Jagaban of Borgu. Add that to the perceived woeful performance of the ruling party and that of the Buhari-led administration, this election might be hard to call in favour of Tinubu.

Going by the events and public outcry that followed former President Goodluck Jonathan’s attempt to remove fuel subsidy, it would not be amiss to say the issue of fuel pump prices is a delicate one in Nigeria. Presently, while most Nigerians would not mind paying over the odds to get fuel, the issue of naira scarcity has compounded Nigerians’ woes

While the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience, one cannot but start to wonder the kind of impact this scarcity, especially so close to a significant election like this, would have on the chances of Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 25th February 2023.

