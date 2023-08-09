OPINION: Why Pres. Tinubu Should Be Commended For His Youth-Inclusive Policy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent actions, as reported in the 2023 news, demonstrate his commitment to fostering a dynamic and inclusive governance approach. The appointment of Miss Orire Agbaje, a capable and forward-thinking 400 level Economics student from the University of Ibadan, as a member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms is a commendable step towards youth engagement and expertise inclusion in crucial policy matters.

President Tinubu’s decision to tap into the fresh perspective of a young leader like Miss Agbaje highlights his recognition of the importance of diverse voices in shaping the nation’s economic policies. Her role as the President of the Nigerian Universities Tax Club indicates her deep understanding of fiscal matters and tax reforms, making her a valuable asset to the committee.

This move also underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to grooming the next generation of leaders by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to the nation’s development. The appointment serves as an inspiration for other young Nigerians, showing that dedication and competence are recognized and rewarded, regardless of age.

By involving a student leader in such a critical committee, President Tinubu is demonstrating a willingness to bridge the gap between the government and the youth, thereby fostering a sense of ownership and active participation in the nation’s progress. This approach aligns with the aspirations of a modern and forward-looking society.

In a rapidly evolving world, leaders like President Tinubu who embrace innovation and inclusivity in their decision-making deserve commendation. This appointment exemplifies his dedication to harnessing the energy, enthusiasm, and expertise of Nigeria’s youth, and it sets a positive precedent for collaborative governance that others can emulate.

