This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opinion: Why Peter Obi Is Well-placed To Upset Tinubu And Atiku In The Presidential Polls

As the 25th February earmarked date of the Nigerian 2023 presidential election draws closer, the stage is set for an intriguing battle between the top political parties and their contenders. In the last few months, each candidate has embarked on grueling campaign sessions. Shots, albeit vocal ones, have been fired and returned in equal measure by the contenders.

Photo credit: Pinterest.

What cannot be denied is that the country is heading into one of its most critical moments in history, and each of the contenders has at one point or the other, positioned themselves as the best man to help navigate the ship of the country through the murky and stormy waters of challenges presently bedeviling the country.

Despite what initially seemed a goose wild chase, a particular candidate has proven many doubters wrong, as far as his mettle is concerned. Peter Obi, the 2019 vice-presidential candidate under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had decamped from his former party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP), where he would subsequently win the party’s presidential ticket.

While many thought his ambition would fizzle out with time, he has proven many of his doubters wrong and has maintained a kind of popularity that was last seen when the outgoing incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari was contesting in 2015. Such is his popularity and widespread acceptance that youths have coined the term the “Obi Movement.”

While it is true that popularity on social media does not necessarily equate to votes in the polling booths, it would be folly to discard the chances of Peter Obi with a wave of the hand. Not only has he maintained his initial momentum, but has equally gained many neutrals, and at this point, looks like he would give the two leading candidates a run for their money.

While the duo of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are terrific political veterans, Obi’s popularity amongst the youth populace and the huge turnout of youths during the permanent voters’ card registration, would mean Obi is well-placed to upset the established order of things.

According to figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last year, of the 12,298,944 Nigerians who completed their registration as new voters last year, 7.2 million new voters, or 76.5% are young people between 18-34 years. If the figures are anything to go by, youths will have a significant say in how the pendulum of the election swings.

Peter Obi, however, looks primed to upset the two leading parties and their respective candidates, especially if the youths go all out to vote on 25th February 2023. Indeed, the stage is set for a clash of the titans.

Content created and supplied by: Jakeson (via 50minds

News )

#Opinion #Peter #Obi #Wellplaced #Upset #Tinubu #Atiku #Presidential #PollsOpinion: Why Peter Obi Is Well-placed To Upset Tinubu And Atiku In The Presidential Polls Publish on 2023-02-07 15:02:33