Opinion: Why Peter Obi And The Labour Party May Pull Their Largest Campaign Crowd In Lagos State

Peter Obi and the Labour Party have been able to hold successful rallies in at least one or two states located in each of Nigeria’s six regions. However, it is noticeable that in states that use large stadiums, the party only uses the pitch and a portion of the stadium for their rally. This is the case even in states that use large stadiums.

This is something that is readily apparent at their rallies in the states of Kogi, Kaduna, and Taraba State respectively. Even while this might be the case in the majority of states across the country, there are several reasons why Peter Obi is more likely to draw the largest crowd in Lagos State and fill up an entire large stadium.

If you can think back to when supporters of Peter Obi were organizing their “one million march” in various regions of the country, you may remember that their walk in Lagos State registered the largest number of people even though it was held in four distinct locations. Not just because Lagos is the state with the biggest population in Nigeria, but also because Lagos is a city with a large population of people who come from a variety of various ethnic groups and religious backgrounds.

This simply means that while it is possible that the Labour Party will not be able to completely fill up a large stadium in Kano, which is another highly populated city in Nigeria, they may be able to do so in Lagos. This is due to the fact that, unlike Lagos, Kano is mostly dominated by a tribe and religion, which is also a significant factor in Nigeria when considering the support base of political parties. However, in Lagos, tribalism and religion are not as significant of a factor.

A further aspect to take into account is the fact that the Labour Party is fielding a candidate for governor who is fairly formidable and who has been actively campaigning for votes and support in a variety of local government areas across the state of Lagos.

