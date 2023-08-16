NEWS

Opinion: Why Manchester United Need Raphael Varane To Be In Top Form This Season

Manchester United were one of the best teams defensively last season in the English Premier League (EPL), as their then goalkeeper David De Gea had a total of 17 clean sheets, and one of the players who helped them keep these clean sheets is Raphael Varane. Despite the fact that the player struggled with injuries, he played 24 games in the EPL last season, and in this period, the club didn’t concede any goals for eight games.

There is clearly no doubt that in this current season, the club needs the defender to be in top form. This is because most of the teams in the league currently have signed top attacking-minded players who can help their teams defeat Manchester United if they don’t have a solid defense.

The fact that the Manchester City Club just brought in a ball-playing goalkeeper in Andre Onana signifies that they will need an excellent display from Varane so that the club will not lose possession of the ball when pressurized by their opponents.

The former Real Madrid defender had a pass completion rate of 89.5% in their first EPL game this season, which shows he will be crucial for his team this season when they are in possession.

Varane has already started the season on a very good note for the team; he has already helped the team with their first clean sheet of the season, and he also helped the team score their first and only goal in their first game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL.

