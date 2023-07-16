Opinion: Why Man UTD Should Bring Back Mason Greenwood After Mendy Was Proven Not Guilty

After Benjamin Mendy’s recent acquittal on rape charges, a fresh debate has emerged regarding Manchester United’s forward, Mason Greenwood. With Mendy proven not guilty, attention now turns to Greenwood, who faced disciplinary actions after a widely reported incident last year. It is essential to explore the reasons why Manchester United should consider bringing Greenwood back into the fold.

Firstly, the foundation of any legal system is the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Benjamin Mendy’s release and proven not guilty, should also apply to Mason Greenwood. His situation should be assessed separately, and he deserves the chance to continue his career since he is having a baby with his girlfriend.

Greenwood’s period away from the team allowed him to reflect on his actions and work on personal growth. This time might have provided him with the opportunity to learn from his mistakes, seek support, and mature both as a player and an individual.

Footballing Talent: Mason Greenwood is a highly talented young player with immense potential. His ability to score goals and create chances makes him a valuable asset on the field. If he has addressed any behavioral issues and shown commitment to the team, his return could significantly boost Manchester United’s attacking options.

Football fans are known for their capacity to forgive players who show remorse and redemption. Greenwood’s return, accompanied by genuine apologies and commitment to being a better person, might find support from a significant portion of the Manchester United fanbase.

