Manchester United’s decision to go for Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta instead of pursuing Harry Kane still baffles some fans. Reports indicate that United chose not to engage in a transfer saga they believed they might not come out successful. It is believed that Kane chose Bayern due to his doubts on Erik Ten Haag’s team’s readiness to win trophies.

Financial considerations also played a pivotal role in United’s decision. While Kane’s price tag was around £100 million, his salary demand of £575,000 per week would amount to £150 million over five years. This resulted in a total package of £250 million. On the other hand, Højlund’s cost was £72 million with a quoted weekly salary of £80 000. This would be a total of £21 million over five years. His overall package came to £93 million.

At 20 years old, Højlund possesses promising years ahead. This makes him a potential long-term asset for United. Signing Kane would be seen more as a quick fix rather than a lasting solution, similar to past signings like van Persie, Falcao, Ibrahimovic and others. Højlund’s strengths lie in his powerful shooting, energy and pace. While he doesn’t pose an aerial threat, his link-up play could improve.

One significant advantage for Højlund is his compatibility with United’s current setup, particularly alongside Rashford. The signing is expected to benefit from Bruno Fernandes playmaking skills. However, critics argue that the price for Højlund was high despite his potential.

In conclusion, Manchester United’s decision to acquire Rasmus Højlund over Harry Kane this transfer window originates from various factors. Financial calculations, concerns about Kane’s preferred destination and the desire to secure a long-term solution all contributed to this unexpected move. With time, Rasmus Højlund will continue to develop under Erik Ten Haag and hopefully he will contribute to Man United’s attack.

Ugocanwrite (

)