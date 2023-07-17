Opinion: Why Liverpool Need Cody Gakpo To Be In Top Form Next Season

Liverpool made a very good decision to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV during the January transfer window last season. This is because the player has gone on to score seven times in just twenty-one appearances for the club in the English Premier League, which is massive because the player is just playing in one of the toughest leagues in the world for the very first time. In a bid for Liverpool to compete for major trophies next season, there is clearly no doubt that they will need Gakpo to be in top form.

Gakpo, in his short time at Liverpool, has already demonstrated that he has the ability to score goals and provide assists. Liverpool, known for their high-intensity attacking style, could benefit from his goal-scoring prowess. With his speed, skill, and ability to find the back of the net, Gakpo will add another dimension to Liverpool’s attack next season and allete some of the goal-scoring burden on the forwards.

Gakpo is primarily a winger, though he can also play as a forward or in a more central attacking role. This versatility could be beneficial for Liverpool’s tactical flexibility again next season, as Klopp could utilize Gakpo’s ability to play in different positions to adapt the team’s formation or provide a different attacking approach against various opponents.

Despite the fact that Gakpo is just 24 years old, he has captained PSV before, and this experience will be an added advantage to Liverpool, which has allowed leaders like Firmino and James Milner to leave the club.

It will be interesting to see whether Gakpo can be in top shape and form ahead of next season.

