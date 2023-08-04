ChaIn light of recent developments surrounding Demarai Gray, it appears that the winger has his heart set on a move to Fulham. Reports suggest that Gray has not trained with Everton for three consecutive days, indicating his strong desire to join the London-based club. Although personal terms have been agreed upon, the final decision lies in the hands of the clubs involved.

From a standpoint, it is evident that Gray’s potential departure poses some concerns for Everton. The club is currently lacking in wingers with pace, and the absence of a suitable replacement could leave them vulnerable in attack. However, there is a recognition that Gray’s departure may be inevitable, and the club seems prepared to part ways with him amicably.

The belief is that Gray will thrive at Fulham, given their clear agenda to play wide and cross the ball. With the potential to replace players like Solomon and Willian, Gray’s skill set aligns well with Fulham’s style of play.

Ultimately, while Everton may face challenges in filling the void left by Gray’s departure, they seem to acknowledge his desire to move on and wish him well on his journey to Fulham.

Greenkai (

)