Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea, is anticipated to pick a new captain before the start of the next season. Because of his age, his service as temporary Captain, and his performance as one of Chelsea’s Vice Captains during the last two seasons, Brazilian Defender Thiago Silva is the leading candidate to become Captain.

Chelsea captaincy candidates have included Reece James, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Ben Chilwell. Chelsea, on the other hand, should overlook all of the aforementioned players and choose a different player entirely. Reece James, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, and Thiago Silva are all excellent candidates to be Captain next season, but Enzo Fernandez has demonstrated the degree of consistency expected of a skipper.

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea during the January transfer window and did not miss a single Premier League game following his debut until the end of last season. Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Thiago Silva were all injured at some point during that period.

One of the biggest arguments for Silva and James as captain is their experience. However, Enzo brings a fresh perspective and a hunger to lead. Age shouldn’t be the determining factor in captaincy, and Enzo has already proven his leadership qualities on the pitch. As a central midfielder, Enzo has excellent technical skills that allow him to dictate the pace of play and control the midfield. This type of skillset is crucial in a captain, as they need to be able to make quick decisions and communicate effectively with their team.

Enzo’s attitude and work ethic should not go unnoticed. He’s known for his relentless work on the field, his dedication to the game, and his leadership qualities in training and on the pitch. These attributes make him a great role model and captain. With the squad getting younger every season, Enzo represents the future of Chelsea. Making him captain will help solidify his place in the team and set an example for the younger players. With Enzo leading the team, the future of Chelsea will look bright.

Overall, while Silva and James are great players, Enzo Fernandez deserves a chance to take on the captaincy role. His age, technical skill, attitude, and work ethic make him an excellent candidate for the job. Reece James and Thiago Silva both deserve to be Captain, but a Captain must be mostly accessible. Thiago Silva is getting on in years and might be replaced by Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Levi Colwill next season. Reece James has been plagued by injuries over the last two seasons, which is why Chelsea signed Malo Gusto as a backup.

