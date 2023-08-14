Opinion: Why Chelsea Need Nicolas Jackson To Be In Top Form This Season

Chelsea football club, under the leadership of different managers, struggled to perform at the highest level last season as they were unable to finish in the top ten in the English Premier League, thereby missing out on European competition this season. In a bid for the club to compete significantly at the highest level this season, they have made some very good decisions to sign quality players in the transfer window, and one of the players that they have signed that they will need to be on top form this season is Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal National team player has already shown glimpses of his ability in the pre-season for the club, and there is clearly no doubt that if Chelsea are going to win any trophy this season, it is most likely going to be as a result of the form of the striker. This is because he is one of the few strikers at the club presently, and given the fact that Nkunku is injured, he may even need to step up his game because the club will be depending on him for goals.

In the game that Chelsea played against Liverpool yesterday, Jackson showed some superb hold-up play whenever he was released by a teammate higher up the pitch and optimized the half spaces to bring others into play. The player was electric in transition, and this made Chelsea play free-flowing football with top-level movement, and he had excellent carrying from deep areas.

He still needs to refine that finishing technique, as he would have at least scored a goal yesterday, but that is to be expected of someone so young, and this is why Chelsea need him to be in good shape mentally and physically so that he can get them goals.

