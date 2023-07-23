Opinion: Why Chelsea Need Mykhailo Mudryk To Be In Top Form Next Season

Chelsea football club struggled to perform well last season in all competitions under the leadership of different coaches, and one of the positions they struggled in was in the attacking department, as they found it difficult to put the ball into the back of the net, thereby making them score only 38 goals in the English Premier League. In a bid for Chelsea to get more goals ahead of next season, there is clearly a need for their winger, Mykhailo Mudryk, who they signed in the January transfer window, to be in top form.

There is no doubt that the Ukrainian professional footballer is a very talented player, and he has what it takes to improve Chelsea offensively, but next season is the right time for the player to step up because it is evident that his services need to be effective and efficient if Chelsea wants to compete for major trophies.

Mudryk is a player who, when he is in top form, can often bring creativity and vision to the team, as we have seen with his performance at his former club, Shakhtar Donetsk. This could help Chelsea unlock tight defenses and create scoring opportunities for their forwards.

The directness of Mudryk and his pace, if well improved under the leadership of new coach Mauricio Pochetino, can help the player create more space for his teammates in attacking areas.

Chelsea will only hope the youngster can improve on his performance next season, as he will be crucial to the success of the team next season.

