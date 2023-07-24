Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Oleksandr Zinchenko To Be In Top Form Next Season

Arsenal football club under the leadership of their head coach, Mikel Arteta, enjoyed the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko who they signed from Manchester City last season. The player performed brilliantly in his first season at the London club as he helped the team to the Champions League as the London club finished behind his former team in the English Premier League (EPL).

it was not a surprise that the player did well in his first season at Arsenal because he already understands the EPL and he is suitable to the style of play of Mikel Arteta given that he has worked under the coach at his former club. Arsenal needs their left who was instrumental last season to be in top form ahead of the coming season because the coming season is more likely to be competitive that the previous season as clubs have started reinforcing their teams in the transfer window.

Zinchenko who is a versatile player that can play at left-back, left midfield, and central midfield gives the team more dynamism and options in case of injuries or tactical tweaks that needs him to play in another position.

The Ukrainian professional footballer is a very good passer of the ball and he is also good at creating chances for his teammates. The player can play through balls that can cause damage into the opposition’s final third in a bid to help his team get goals.

Arsenal will hope that the player is physically and mentally fit ahead of the competitive games that they will be playing next season.

