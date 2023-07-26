Arsenal football club, under the leadership of their head coach, Mikel Arteta, did exceptionally well last season. Even though they were not able to win any trophies, they can take pride in the fact that they gave Manchester City a tough run in the English Premier League (EPL) title race, as they were able to finish second for the first time in many years. The London club was very solid in the defensive department last season, and one of the players that was crucial for them was Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian stood as the defensive shield of the club in his position as a center-back, and even when Saliba, with whom he had built a formidable partnership, was injured, Gabriel was still thriving alongside other defenders in the team as he went on to play 38 times for the club in the EPL. The club will no doubt need the player to maintain this level of consistency next season in their bid to compete for major trophies.

Gabriel has always contributed to ensuring that the team starts building their play from the defense into the midfield and then to the attack, as he played over 2000 passes last season for the club in the EPL.

Given that Arsenal will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, they will need the services of Magalhaes, who is a strong, athletic defender who is good in the air and on the ground.

Gabriel was crucial for Arsenal last season as he helped the team keep clean sheets 14 times in the EPL, and it will be interesting to see whether the player can help the club compete for major trophies next season.

