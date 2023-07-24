Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Aaron Ramsdale To Be In Top Form Next Season

Arsenal football club, alongside Liverpool and Newcastle United, were the team that finished second in terms of the highest number of clean sheets by teams in the English Premier League (EPL) last season behind Manchester United, which didn’t concede a goal in seventeen games in the EPL. One of the reasons why Arsenal had the number of clean sheets they had last season was because Aaron Ramsdale was in very good form, and there is clearly no doubt that the club will want him to maintain his top form ahead of the next competitive season.

Ramsdale is a very important goalkeeper in the Arsenal set-up because he fits almost perfectly with the ideas that the club’s head coach, Mikel Arteta, wants to implement. The Englishman is very instrumental for the team when they are in possession of the ball due to the fact that he is very comfortable on the ball in the midst of pressure and he can make a great number of good passes.

Based on the performance of Ramsdale last season, it is easy to say that he is a big-game player, as he showed his ability to perform under pressure, making a number of important saves in big matches.

Ramsdale is a vocal leader, and this helps him coordinate his backline. The goalkeeper is not afraid to communicate with his defenders when challenges arise.

The goalkeeper made a mistake that led to Bruno Fernandes goal in the game that Arsenal played against Manchester United in their pre-season friendly, and Arsenal will only hope that he can avoid such mistakes in the coming season.

