This summer, Chelsea has made a concerted effort to retool its roster in the hopes that its new additions can spark a dramatic transformation.

The Blues have made a number of offseason additions to their roster in anticipation of the next season, and they have also released several veterans in order to make room for those new faces. Azpilicueta, the club’s current captain, is among the players slated to go.

Azpilicueta moved to Chelsea from Olympique Marseille, a French team, in 2012. Since then, he’s won every major honor the club can bestow upon its players and established himself as a Bridge legend in the process. Among the many honors the team has garnered during their history is the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League. His Blues contract has ended, thus he is free to sign with another team before the summer is over.

Given that he served as captain of the team, his departure will necessitate manager Pochettino appointing a new captain.

Thiago Silver and Reece James, both long-time club members, are two great players that might replace Azpilicueta.

. It’s possible that Silver will replace Reece James as captain of the team, with James taking on the role of assistant captain.

If you’re a fan of Chelsea, between Silver and Reece James, who do you think would make the better club captain? You can leave feedback and recommendations in the space provided below.

