NEWS

Opinion: What the southeast must do to ensure Peter Obi has a winning chance in the 2023 elections

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southeastern Nigeria can ensure the victory of Peter Obi in the forthcoming elections by ensuring the following:

1. The security of INEC offices and the entire region, in general, must be ensured.

2. If there is insecurity, people might be scared to go and vote for fear of being attacked.

If the communities in the region cooperate, it will ensure that those threats are eliminated.

3. Community leaders must work to mobilize people to come out on election day and vote.

This should be done even if it requires going from door to door.

4. There are a lot of Igbos residing in other regions of the country, this group of Igbos must be mobilized to come out and vote, as most of them did not participate in previous elections.

5. The safety of people from other regions residing in the southeast must also be ensured to prevent any form of reprisal when Peter Obi is eventually announced as the winner of the elections.

Elburner007 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Polls: ‘ Obi Will Win 25% In Over 24 States In A Fair Presidential Election.

7 mins ago

Video: Mammoth Crowd Chant ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits The Chief Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna

9 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After He Ran Into His Erstwhile Political Colleagues At Abuja Airport

19 mins ago

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button