Opinion: What the southeast must do to ensure Peter Obi has a winning chance in the 2023 elections

Southeastern Nigeria can ensure the victory of Peter Obi in the forthcoming elections by ensuring the following:

1. The security of INEC offices and the entire region, in general, must be ensured.

2. If there is insecurity, people might be scared to go and vote for fear of being attacked.

If the communities in the region cooperate, it will ensure that those threats are eliminated.

3. Community leaders must work to mobilize people to come out on election day and vote.

This should be done even if it requires going from door to door.

4. There are a lot of Igbos residing in other regions of the country, this group of Igbos must be mobilized to come out and vote, as most of them did not participate in previous elections.

5. The safety of people from other regions residing in the southeast must also be ensured to prevent any form of reprisal when Peter Obi is eventually announced as the winner of the elections.

