Opinion :West African Nations Under Military Rule Surrounding Nigeria and its Implication

The geopolitical landscape of West Africa is witnessing a significant shift as military governments take centre stage in several neighbouring countries, surrounding Nigeria. Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, and Sudan have all experienced recent military coups or takeovers, reshaping the regional dynamics and impacting Nigeria’s relations with its immediate neighbours. In this article, we look into the political situation in each of these countries and explore the implications for Nigeria and the broader West African region.

Guinea-Bissau coup in September 2021:

In September 2021, Guinea witnessed a coup d’état led by the military toppling the democratically elected government of the West African country. The military justified the seizure of power, citing corruption and human rights abuses under the previous regime. However, this move has raised concerns about stability in the region, given Guinea’s strategic location and its shared borders with several countries, including Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, and Sierra Leone.

Burkina Faso coup d’etat on January 2022:

Photo Credit: CNN.

Burkina Faso has been grappling with a persistent security crisis since 2015, characterized by Islamist insurgency and internal conflicts. The military seized power in 2022 after the resignation of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré following public dissatisfaction with his government’s handling of security challenges. The military junta now faces the uphill task of restoring stability in the country while addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing violence.

Mali Coupon August 2020:

Mali experienced multiple coups and political instability in August 2020. The instability in Mali has also contributed to the rise of jihadist groups in the Sahel region, posing security concerns for neighbouring countries like Nigeria.

Niger Republic Coup on 26 July 2023:

Niger, despite being a relatively stable country, However, a recent Coup on 26 July 2023 that was successfully carried out in the country removed the democratically elected president, Muhammed Bazoum from authority. The coup plotters were linked to the military who now control the government in the country.

Chad in April 2021:

Chad, a country known for its history of military rule, experienced a momentous change in leadership in April 2021. President Idriss Déby Itno, who had been in power for three decades, was killed in clashes with rebels. Following his death, a military council led by his son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, took control of the country, leading to internal and external concerns about the transition of power.

Sudan, in October 2021:

Sudan’s political landscape has been tumultuous in recent years, culminating in a military coup in October 2021 which ended the leadership of the democratically elected president’s decade of rule. A transitional government, composed of both civilian and military leaders, is currently navigating the country towards democratic elections. The delicate power-sharing arrangement has been marked by challenges, but it represents a crucial step towards stability and democratic governance.

The Implications for Nigeria and West Africa:

The emergence of military governments in these neighbouring countries has significant implications for Nigeria and the West African region as a whole. The prevailing political instability and security challenges in these countries can potentially spill over into Nigeria, exacerbating existing tensions and security threats.

Security Concerns:

The rise of jihadist and insurgent groups in some of these countries poses a grave security threat to the entire region. The porous borders and transnational nature of these groups make it imperative for Nigeria to cooperate closely with its neighbours to counter the shared security challenges.

Regional Cooperation:

Nigeria’s diplomatic engagement with these military-led governments is critical to fostering regional cooperation. As the largest economy and most populous country in West Africa, Nigeria plays a central role in promoting stability and cooperation among its neighbours.

Refugee Crisis:

The political instability in neighbouring countries may lead to an increase in refugees and internally displaced persons seeking safety in Nigeria. This situation could strain Nigeria’s resources and create humanitarian challenges.

Economic Impact:

Instability in neighbouring countries can disrupt cross-border trade and economic activities, affecting Nigeria’s economy, which relies on regional trade and integration.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Olisking (

)