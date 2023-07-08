NEWS

OPINION: Usyk’s Vulnerability Against Bigger HW Like Anthony Joshua Gives Dubois A Chance At Victory

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read

Daniel Dubois enters his bout in August 26 against Oleksandr Usyk with a puncher’s chance, albeit a slim one. It is worth pointing out that Usyk has shown vulnerability against the bigger heavyweights, as evidenced by his bout with Anthony Joshua in their second encounter. In that fight, Joshua managed to hurt Usyk in the ninth round, showcasing the potential to exploit Usyk’s susceptibility to power punches.

However, while Dubois possesses significant punching power, it is crucial to consider Usyk’s formidable skill set. Usyk’s movement, speed, footwork, and work rate set him apart in the heavyweight division. These attributes allow him to effectively navigate the ring, avoid incoming punches, and outbox his opponents. Against Dubois, Usyk’s technical prowess and ring intelligence could prove challenging for the young heavyweight.

It is worth noting that the example of Joshua’s ability to hurt Usyk is not a guarantee of Dubois replicating the same success. Dubois must find a way to land significant power shots on Usyk, who possesses exceptional defensive skills and evasive footwork. Dubois will need to overcome the challenges posed by Usyk’s movement and establish his own offensive rhythm to capitalize on his puncher’s chance.

While Dubois certainly has the power to trouble Usyk, the odds remain stacked against him. Usyk’s superior boxing skills and ability to control the tempo of the fight give him a significant advantage. A wide unanimous decision or a late stoppage victory in Usyk’s favor is the more likely outcome, given his technical proficiency and strategic approach.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

9 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

12 mins ago

Tinubu Is The First To Be Wrongly Declared Without Getting The Stipulated 25% In Abuja- ‘PDP’ Claims

24 mins ago

How A Lady Was Barren For 4 Years Because Of The N7000 She Took From Church- Apostle Johnson Suleman

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button