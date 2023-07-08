OPINION: Usyk’s Vulnerability Against Bigger HW Like Anthony Joshua Gives Dubois A Chance At Victory

Daniel Dubois enters his bout in August 26 against Oleksandr Usyk with a puncher’s chance, albeit a slim one. It is worth pointing out that Usyk has shown vulnerability against the bigger heavyweights, as evidenced by his bout with Anthony Joshua in their second encounter. In that fight, Joshua managed to hurt Usyk in the ninth round, showcasing the potential to exploit Usyk’s susceptibility to power punches.

However, while Dubois possesses significant punching power, it is crucial to consider Usyk’s formidable skill set. Usyk’s movement, speed, footwork, and work rate set him apart in the heavyweight division. These attributes allow him to effectively navigate the ring, avoid incoming punches, and outbox his opponents. Against Dubois, Usyk’s technical prowess and ring intelligence could prove challenging for the young heavyweight.

It is worth noting that the example of Joshua’s ability to hurt Usyk is not a guarantee of Dubois replicating the same success. Dubois must find a way to land significant power shots on Usyk, who possesses exceptional defensive skills and evasive footwork. Dubois will need to overcome the challenges posed by Usyk’s movement and establish his own offensive rhythm to capitalize on his puncher’s chance.

While Dubois certainly has the power to trouble Usyk, the odds remain stacked against him. Usyk’s superior boxing skills and ability to control the tempo of the fight give him a significant advantage. A wide unanimous decision or a late stoppage victory in Usyk’s favor is the more likely outcome, given his technical proficiency and strategic approach.

