NEWS

Opinion: Unresolved Internal Crisis That Could Affect The Chances Of Atiku Abubakar Winning 2023 Election

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 312 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opinion: Unresolved Internal Crisis That Could Affect The Chances Of Atiku Abubakar Winning 2023 Election

With just few days remaining before the 2023 presidential election will take place, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is yet to resolve a major challenge threatening his chances of emerging victorious at the end of the voting exercise.

Over the last few months, the Peoples Democratic Party has been rocked by an internal crisis that has grown from just a mere opposition to a fully fledged internal wrangling supported by governors of the party, as well as other relevant stakeholders including former governors, as well as the former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Bode George who are part of the Integrity Group.

The position of the governors, known as the G5 remains that, they won’t support the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar until Iyorchia Ayu leaves office as national chairman of the party but up till now, Ayu is still in office and the governors have stood their grounds.

Atiku Abubakar who happens to be the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party is yet to resolve this crisis, and he is going into the election without the support of the likes of governor Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde as well as Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

No doubt, Atiku Abubakar remains a strong contender in the race but, he would do well with the full support of all stakeholders in the party who are part of the integrity group. Should the likes of governor Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom decide to support another presidential candidate just before the election, Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning the election could be greatly affected.

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds
News )

#Opinion #Unresolved #Internal #Crisis #Affect #Chances #Atiku #Abubakar #Winning #ElectionOpinion: Unresolved Internal Crisis That Could Affect The Chances Of Atiku Abubakar Winning 2023 Election Publish on 2023-02-12 15:55:12



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 17 hours ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

‘Since Wike Lost The PDP Primary To Atiku, He Has Encouraged Violence In All His Utterances’ -Sekibo

2 mins ago

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

10 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

10 mins ago

A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win- Reliable Source

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button