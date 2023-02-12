This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opinion: Unresolved Internal Crisis That Could Affect The Chances Of Atiku Abubakar Winning 2023 Election

With just few days remaining before the 2023 presidential election will take place, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is yet to resolve a major challenge threatening his chances of emerging victorious at the end of the voting exercise.

Over the last few months, the Peoples Democratic Party has been rocked by an internal crisis that has grown from just a mere opposition to a fully fledged internal wrangling supported by governors of the party, as well as other relevant stakeholders including former governors, as well as the former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Bode George who are part of the Integrity Group.

The position of the governors, known as the G5 remains that, they won’t support the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar until Iyorchia Ayu leaves office as national chairman of the party but up till now, Ayu is still in office and the governors have stood their grounds.

Atiku Abubakar who happens to be the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party is yet to resolve this crisis, and he is going into the election without the support of the likes of governor Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde as well as Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

No doubt, Atiku Abubakar remains a strong contender in the race but, he would do well with the full support of all stakeholders in the party who are part of the integrity group. Should the likes of governor Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom decide to support another presidential candidate just before the election, Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning the election could be greatly affected.

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#Opinion #Unresolved #Internal #Crisis #Affect #Chances #Atiku #Abubakar #Winning #ElectionOpinion: Unresolved Internal Crisis That Could Affect The Chances Of Atiku Abubakar Winning 2023 Election Publish on 2023-02-12 15:55:12