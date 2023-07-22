Opinion: Two Past Leaders President Tinubu Should Investigate Over Alleged Misuse Of Office

In recent times, cases of alleged corruption and misuse of public office have become a significant concern for societies worldwide. Nigeria, like many other countries, has had its fair share of such incidents. In this article, we shed light on two former leaders, Muhammadu Buhari and Stella Oduah, who have been allegedly accused of misusing their offices during their respective tenures. We emphasize the importance of holding those in power accountable and call for President Tinubu to take decisive action in bringing these cases to justice.

Muhammadu Buhari:

Muhammadu Buhari served as the President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023. His tenure was marked by promises to combat corruption, strengthen the economy, and address security challenges. While his administration took some steps towards achieving these goals, it was also marred by allegations of misused power.

One of the most significant controversies surrounding Buhari’s leadership was his handling of the fight against corruption. Despite launching various initiatives and high-profile arrests, critics argue that the anti-corruption campaign was selective and primarily targeted political opponents, leaving some corrupt individuals close to his government untouched.

Furthermore, concerns were raised about Buhari’s approach to human rights, press freedom, and the rule of law. Several incidents involved the harassment and arrest of journalists, activists, and opposition figures, leading to accusations of an authoritarian style of governance.

Stella Oduah:

Stella Oduah, who served as the Minister of Ation from 2011 to 2014, faced serious allegations of financial impropriety during her tenure. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned her on a 25-count charge, accusing her of laundering public funds amounting to approximately 7.9 billion Naira.

According to the charges, Oduah, along with eight others, allegedly transferred large sums of money from I-Sec Security Nig. Ltd account to other accounts with questionable motives. These transactions were carried out through anonymous private banking nominee accounts, raising suspicions about the origin and purpose of the funds.

The alleged misconduct by past leaders like Buhari and Oduah highlights the urgency of holding those in power accountable for their actions. When leaders misuse their offices for personal gain or act with impunity, it undermines the public’s trust in governance institutions and perpetuates a culture of corruption.

As the current President of Nigeria, it falls upon Mr. Tinubu to demonstrate a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. He should prioritize investigations into past cases of alleged corruption and misuse of office, including those involving former leaders like Buhari and Oduah.

The EFCC and other relevant agencies should be empowered to conduct thorough and unbiased investigations, ensuring that justice is served irrespective of the individuals involved. It is essential to avoid any perception of political bias or interference in the process, as this could further erode public trust.

The cases of Muhammadu Buhari and Stella Oduah serve as reminders that no individual should be above the law, especially those who have held positions of power and responsibility. The pursuit of justice is crucial to restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s governance and fostering an environment where corruption is not tolerated.

President Tinubu’s leadership will be measured not only by his vision for the country but also by his commitment to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. By ensuring that past leaders face the consequences of their alleged actions, he can pave the way for a more just and equitable future for Nigeria. Only then can the nation move towards true progress and development.

Sources: Vanguard | Premium Times

