[OPINION] Tinubu’s Ogun Rally Outburst: Is There Indeed A Conspiracy to Frustrate Him?

The campaign train of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, berthed in Ogun State yesterday. The event which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the State capital, turned out to be quite eventful.

Tinubu, while giving his campaign speech, made many controversial statements against the country’s ruling authorities in an outburst quite similar to the one during his address to party delegates, incidentally in the same state, in the build-up to the APC presidential primary election.

The former Governor of Lagos State categorically declared that recent policies of the APC-controlled federal government are targeted against his presidential ambition.

He said:

“They keep fuel, they keep money, they are the ones who know why they are doing that.

“If you like, change the ink of the naira. We are going to win and the PDP will fall.

“We will take the government from them. The bad people.

“They don’t want the election to take place. They want to stop the election. Will you allow them?”

Tinubu’s latest vituperations could only mean that the handwriting on the wall has become clearer to him.

There has been an ongoing conversation in hush-hush tones that the leadership of the APC, including the President, is not giving wholehearted support to Tinubu’s presidential bid. It is said that the northern political establishment does not trust him. A few persons have been bold enough to say this publicly. Just last week, the National President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, disclosed that most APC northern governors are not supporting the former Governor of Lagos State. And that was not the first time he would say it.

From the onset, even before the party’s presidential primaries, it was clear that Tinubu was not the choice of the political establishment. That was why the current Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was drafted into the race for the APC’s presidential ticket at nearly the last minute.

Of course, Tinubu saw through the gang up to manipulate him out of the ticket, hence his first Abeokuta outburst in which he used the Yoruba term, “Emi lokan”, translated, “It’s my turn” to drive home the point that having made Buhari president, it was now his turn to be president. He also declared on another occasion that he was willing to fight dirty to get the presidential ticket.

But his comment that he made Buhari president after he (Buhari) had failed to win on three previous occasions and had given up hope of trying again until he (Tinubu) came along, reportedly infuriated and further alienated him from the northern political establishment. The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, David Babachir Lawal, said that much.

Nevertheless, thanks to his wheeler-dealer skills and an unfathomably deep pocket, he got the ticket against all odds.

The snide remark he made to Lawan during his acceptance speech after getting the ticket spoke volumes. He told the Senate President to lick his wounds!

But as it is turning out, the battle against Tinubu becoming the nation’s next president, from inside his party, is still raging.

His latest Abeokuta outburst shows that he has realized that too.

Although he has since denied directing his vituperations at the APC-controlled federal government or the President, his tone and choice of words readily betray his intentions.

He could not have been talking about the redesigning of the Naira notes, a federal government policy, while referring to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (APC) and some fifth columnists, as he now claims. The planned hike in the petrol pump price is not the handiwork of these either.

President Buhari’s seeming lukewarm attitude towards Tinubu’s campaign has raised suspicions. The President has only attended two APC presidential campaign rallies. Even those seemed to have come after much persuasion.

Besides, following the controversy that initially the Naira redesign policy, the President said thus in an interview:

“So, Nigerians should vote for whoever they like from whichever political party.

“Nobody will be allowed to mobilize resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency. That is what I want to go down in Nigerian history for as a leader.”

From the foregone arguments, one could deduce that there might indeed be a conspiracy to frustrate Tinubu’s presidential ambition. But much of that conspiracy is coming from his party.

