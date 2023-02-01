Opinion : There Should Be Retirement Age In Politics

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When President Muhammadu Buhari signed “Not too Young To Rule Law” in the year 2018, young people celebrated the new law. To them, it was the best thing that have happened since the inception of the current democratic dispensation.

The law was enacted by the National Assembly in the reviewed of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) lowering the age limit for contesting elections into various positions in the country.

Henceforth, the minimum age for seeking election into the office of President would be 35 years, while the age limit for contesting into the House of Representatives and House of Assembly is 25 years.

The crops of leaders Nigeria had after independence were youth. The like of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello started piloting the affairs of the country in their 30s.

During the military era, most of the Heads of State and Military Governors were very young men. General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) was just 33 years old when he became the Head of State.

Today in Nigeria, even with the signing of the “Not too Young To Rule bill into Law”, the leadership of this country is still dominated by the old men and women. The problem is not that youths are not ready to be involved in the process of governance of the country but the old men and women in the politics are not ready to quit for the youth.

These sit tight until death do them apart politicians or leaders who have used up their own time, their children’s time and are now using their grand children’s time refuse to quit.

I think there should be legislation that sets an age limit at which politicians must quit the stage for the younger ones, so that as a deliberate policy, we keep having young men and women with fresh ideas in the governance of our nation.

If in the Civil Service, military, organizations, academia, retirement age ranges from 60 to 70 years, the same should be in politics. This will afford the younger ones who has interest in politics to achieve their ambition.

Readers, what’s your take on this; Should there be a retirement age in politics at least in terms of seeking elective office(s)?

