Opinion: Reece James’s Constant Injury Concerns Explain Why He Is An Unreliable Player For Chelsea

Another big blow hit this present Chelsea team today after it was confirmed that Reece James sustained a severe hamstring injury in training. It hasn’t been confirmed yet how long Reece James will be out of football action but it seems to be a fresh hamstring injury which normally takes 2-8 weeks for full recovery.

This injury issue came at a really bad time for Chelsea when they were already having a pleasant start to the season and also feeling confident about their possible challenge for the Premier League title.

Well, in recent years, Reece James has been a victim of suffering constant injuries, especially in times when he is greatly needed by the team. Chelsea’s fans and the media might be in denial but it clearly shows Reece James is now an injury-prone player who can no longer be banked on to play 30+ league matches in a season.

Well, at this point Reece James’s constant injury concerns explain why he is an unreliable player for Chelsea. The English International can play one game today and go out with a long-time injury which automatically affects Chelsea’s performance since he is a very important player in their team. His absence will most likely give Malo Gusto a good chance to prove himself on the pitch for the Blues this season. He could be the player who will make Chelsea lose interest in an injury-prone player like Reece James. It’s either Reece James works on his fitness or risk having his position taken away from him at the club.

