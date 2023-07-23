Opinion: Reasons Why Nigerians Should Trust President Tinubu’s Administration To Deliver Good Governance

In June 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a significant decision that sparked debates across Nigeria—the removal of fuel subsidy. The move was met with mixed reactions from the populace, with some expressing concerns about its immediate impact on the cost of living and the economy. However, there are two compelling reasons why Nigerians should trust President Tinubu’s administration to deliver good governance, despite the initial skepticism surrounding the subsidy removal.

1. A New Administration with Fresh Perspectives

One of the primary reasons Nigerians should trust President Tinubu’s administration is that it is still in its early stages, being barely three months old at the time of the fuel subsidy removal. The inauguration of a new government often brings renewed hope for change and progress. President Tinubu’s administration has the opportunity to learn from the past, address the mistakes of previous administrations, and chart a new course for the country.

A fresh administration means a chance for innovative policies and strategies to tackle long-standing issues such as corruption, infrastructure deficits, and security challenges. With new faces in positions of power and influence, there is potential for a more dynamic and transparent leadership that will prioritize the needs of the citizens and work towards sustainable development.

It is crucial for Nigerians to give the new administration time to implement its agenda and witness the unfolding of its policies. Hasty judgments and skepticism can hinder progress and impede the positive changes that could be brought about under President Tinubu’s leadership. Trusting in the new administration’s commitment to good governance and accountability is essential for the nation’s growth and stability.

2. Long-term Benefits of Subsidy Removal

President Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy may have caused short-term economic challenges, but it is vital to recognize the potential long-term benefits it can bring to the country. Subsidies, while intended to provide relief to the citizens, often lead to mismanagement of resources, corruption, and inefficiencies in the system. By removing fuel subsidy, the administration aims to address these issues and pave the way for more sustainable economic practices.

The funds previously allocated to fuel subsidies can now be redirected to critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. Investing in these areas will have a direct positive impact on the lives of Nigerians and contribute to the overall development of the country. Moreover, reducing the dependence on subsidies can make the Nigerian economy more resilient and adaptable to global economic fluctuations.

Additionally, removing fuel subsidy can promote the growth of alternative energy sources and encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies. This move aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability and responsible resource management.

While the immediate effects of subsidy removal may be challenging for some citizens, it is crucial to keep the long-term vision in mind. President Tinubu’s administration has made a tough decision for the greater good of the nation’s future, and trusting in their judgment is essential for achieving lasting positive change.

In conclusion, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration takes its first steps towards governing Nigeria, it is vital for citizens to trust in the potential of this new leadership to deliver good governance. The administration’s early actions, including the removal of fuel subsidy, may have raised concerns, but it is important to give them the opportunity to prove their dedication to the country’s growth and development.

With fresh perspectives and the commitment to making tough decisions for the long-term benefit of Nigeria, President Tinubu’s administration has the potential to bring about positive and transformative change. By trusting in their vision and holding them accountable, Nigerians can play an active role in shaping the country’s future and building a stronger and more prosperous nation for generations to come.

