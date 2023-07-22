Opinion: Past Leaders President Tinubu Should Investigate Over Alleged Misuse Of Office

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about corruption and shady stuff happening in public offices all over the world. Nigeria, just like many other places, has had its fair share of these scandals. So, let’s talk about two former leaders, Muhammadu Buhari and Stella Oduah, who have been accused of misusing their positions while they were in power. It’s really important that we hold these people accountable, so we’re urging President Tinubu to step up and do something about it.

Muhammadu Buhari was the President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023. During his time in office, he made a lot of promises to fight corruption, boost the economy, and tackle security issues. Although his administration made some progress, there were also claims of abusing his authority.

One major issue with Buhari’s leadership was how he dealt with the fight against corruption. Even though he started different programs and made some high-profile arrests, some people say that he only went after political rivals, while letting corrupt people in his government get away with it.

Moreover, people were worried about Buhari’s stance on human rights, press freedom, and the rule of law. There were a few instances where journalists, activists, and opposition members were harassed and detained, which caused people to accuse him of having an authoritarian way of governing.

Stella Oduah, who was the Minister of Ation from 2011 to 2014, had some serious allegations of financial wrongdoing thrown her way. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) even took her to court on 25 different charges, claiming that she illegally moved around 7.9 billion Naira of public money.

Based on the charges, Oduah and eight others supposedly moved a bunch of cash from the I-Sec Security Nig. Ltd account to some other sketchy accounts. They did it by using anonymous private banking nominee accounts, which made people wonder where the money came from and what they were up to.

The supposed wrongdoings of past leaders like Buhari and Oduah really show how important it is to make those in power answer for what they do. When leaders misuse their positions for their own benefit or act without consequences, it makes people lose faith in the government and keeps corruption going.

As the current President of Nigeria, Mr. Tinubu needs to show that he’s committed to being open, accountable, and following the law. He should make it a priority to look into previous cases of suspected corruption.

