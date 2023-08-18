Opinion: Messi’s Little Concern About Winning The Ballon D’or Award Shows He Has Nothing To Prove.

An official live press conference with Lionel Messi was organized today by Inter Miami. The main objective of this press conference was to ask Lionel Messi some important questions about the recent turnout of his football career from Barcelona down to Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi showed humility in his response when asked about winning the Ballon D’or Award this year. The Argentine International said “It is the biggest award on an individual level, but I do not care. What is important is the collective achievement. If I win the Ballon d’Or, great. If not, no worries. I prefer collective success. I have already won and achieved everything in football and now I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Well, this solid statement from Lionel Messi already shows he isn’t really bothered about winning the Ballon D’or Award this year despite being one of the favourites to clinch the prestigious award. The Argentine International presently holds the record for the most Ballon D’or wins (7) in football history which can’t be easily broken by any player in modern football.

Well, I believe Lionel Messi’s little concern about winning the Ballon D’or Award shows he has nothing to prove again in the world of football. In the same press conference, the 36-year-old made it clear that he has achieved everything in football after winning his dream trophy which was the World Cup last year. The Argentine International is now more concerned with enjoying football in the final stages of his football career at Inter Miami. Lionel Messi has achieved everything a player will wish for in football so there is obviously no reason to continue competing at the highest level. The Former Barcelona Forward has indeed left a permanent mark of his brilliance in world football.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)