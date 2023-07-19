Opinion: Man Utd Needs Strengthen Their Defensive Area To Avoid A Repeat Of Last Season

Manchester United presently have only two reliable central defenders at their disposal who are Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Harry Maguire’s future at the club remains uncertain since there is a huge possibility of him eventually leaving Manchester United this summer. Victor Lindelof on the other hand, is one player who can’t fully be relied on to handle the centre-back position regularly for Manchester United since he is very inconsistent with his performances at the club.

Well, with the look of things Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez remains the only two centre-backs Manchester United can great trust for the next season’s campaign which is quite disappointing. Looking back at last season, there was a time when Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez suffered serious injuries for Manchester United and were greatly missed by the club. The absence of these two players really affected Manchester United’s performance as Erik Ten Hag had to convert Luke Shaw into a central defender since he couldn’t take the risk of playing Harry Maguire.

Well, for this particular incident not to reoccur for Manchester United next season, I strongly believe the Red Devils need to strengthen their defensive area by signing 2-3 top quality defenders this summer. The 2023 Carabao Cup Winners need to have reliable backup defenders that can step up for the team in case of any unexpected injuries that might be sustained by the club’s present two main centre-backs in Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. This area in the Manchester United team urgently needs enhancement ahead of their upcoming season campaign.

