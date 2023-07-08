Opinion: Man Utd Need To Show More Concern In Solving Their Striking Problem This Summer

Manchester United have signed a Midfielder and are also very close to signing a Goalkeeper in the transfer window this summer. Mason Mount was Manchester United’s first signing in this transfer window and he cost the Red Devils 60 million pounds to get him from Chelsea Football Club. Andre Onana is also another player who might join this list of players already signed by Manchester United this summer. The Cameroonian International is expected to be Manchester United’s next goalkeeper since David De Gea’s exit from the club has already been confirmed today.

Well, the Red Devils might be looking to improve other aspects of the game with the signing of these players but neglecting their striking problem isn’t going to help the team at all. Last season, it was very obvious that Manchester United didn’t have a reliable striker in their team since the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Wout Weghorst all flopped playing in that position for the Red Devils.

Most fans expected Manchester United’s main aim in this transfer window was to go out there and sign a prolific striker who will help in improving the team’s attacking play next season. The huge amount spent on signing Mason Mount this summer should have been put together to get Manchester United a prolific striker who is greatly needed by the team at the moment. The Red Devils definitely need to step up their move to sign a striker to avoid missing out on the best players in the market.

